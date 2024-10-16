Omar Abdullah Sworn in as First Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video)

Omar Abdullah has officially taken the oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. The ceremony was attended by prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, CPI leader D Raja, among others.

Watch:

#WATCH | Omar Abdullah takes oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.



The leaders from INDIA bloc including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, AAP… pic.twitter.com/IA2ttvCwEJ — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2024

Omar Abdullah was unanimously elected as the leader of the National Conference (NC) Legislature Party on Thursday, setting the stage for his second term as Chief Minister. Abdullah previously served as Chief Minister from 2009 to 2014, during which Jammu and Kashmir was still a full-fledged state, under a coalition government formed by the National Conference and Congress.

In the recent elections, the National Conference (NC) secured 42 out of the 90 contested seats, while the Congress party won six. Together, these two pre-poll allies now hold a majority in the 95-member assembly, which also includes five members who will be nominated by the Lieutenant Governor.