NC, Congress will split secular vote in Chenab region: Azad

Jammu, April 14 Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said that the National Conference (NC) and Congress will split the secular vote in the Chenba region in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“NC and Congress will split the secular vote in the Chenab valley,” Azad said while addressing a public meeting in Kishtwar.

He said that DPAP was the first to declare its candidate after the BJP.

“After the BJP, Congress announced its candidate whose track record was communal. Still, the NC is campaigning in Chenab solely to manipulate and deceive the people,” Azad said.

He also questioned the absence and lack of contribution of NC and Congress over the past decade in the Chenab regions.

“What tangible efforts they have made in the region. These leaders come to the Chenab as tourists, aiding the BJP and fracturing our votes. What have they truly done for the people here? How many schools, roads, or colleges did they construct during their tenure? They merely exploited and deceived our populace,” Azad said.

--IANS

