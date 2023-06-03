NCB detains notorious drug trafficker from Himachal Pradesh

Chandigarh [India], June 3 : The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chandigarh Zone on Saturday detained a notorious drug trafficker namely Gulshan operating in Una District Himachal Pradesh, said the authorities. The preventive detention was made under the provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, for a period of one year.

The NCB said the detention is crucial step in curbing the menace of drug trafficking in the region. Acting on credible intelligence and after conducting thorough investigations, a team of NCB Chandigarh Zone launched an operation targeting the illegal drug trade in Una District.

The detained individual has been identified as a prominent figure in the drug trafficking network operating in Una District and had five FIRs under NDPS Act registered against him, said NCB.

Meanwhile a huge consignment of heroin drugs dropped by Pakistani drones at the outskirts of Amritsar, was recovered in a joint operation of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Saturday.

BSF said in a release that during the wee hours of Saturday, a joint ambush of the security force and Punjab Police heard a buzzing sound of drones and dropping of consignment at the outskirts of Rai village in Amritsar district.

The security team started searching the area after which the troops recovered a huge consignment of five packets of suspected Narcotics from a farming field. An iron ring was also found attached to the consignment, BSF added.

As per the officials, the gross weight of the recovered consignment of suspected narcotics (Heroin) is around 5.5 Kg (approximately). "Another nefarious attempt of Pakistan to smuggle contrabands foiled due to joint efforts and timely action by BSF and Punjab Police," BSF stated in the release.

