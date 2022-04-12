NCB Kolkata seizes 207Kg Ganja; accused arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau of Kolkata arrested a 32 year old male, on Monday, for allegedly storing a huge amount of Ganja at his residence in Cooch Behar.

According to local police, the accused, identified as Acahinta Parmanik (32) of Village Patchhara, had sourced it (Ganja) from Cooch Behar and kept it for selling in the local area and in other parts of Kolkata.

"During the probe, the NCB Kolkata recovered and seized 207 kilograms Ganja, Rs 1,08,000 (cash), and one medium-sized weighing machine," said local Police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor