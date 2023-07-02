NCB seizes 79,000 euros, 2.5 kg gold in follow up of 40 kg heroin seizure case in Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 2 : The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the STF Punjab Police seized around 2.5 kg of gold and 79,000 euros during raids conducted in the Jalandhar and Ludhiana regions of the state. The operation was conducted as a follow-up to the 40 kg heroin seizure case that was busted last year in Ludhiana.

"The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh - Counter-Intelligence (CI), and Special Task Force (STF) of the Punjab Police successfully carried out joint operations in Jalandhar and Ludhiana. The operation resulted in the arrest of a key accused involved in a significant heroin seizure, weighing 40 kg. This marks the 18th arrest made by the authorities in connection with the case. During the operation, the following items were seized, which were led by STF Punjab Police along with NCB: Drug Money: The authorities confiscated a total of 79,000 Euros, suspected to be proceeds from drug trafficking activities. Gold Bullion: Approximately 2.5 kg of gold bullion was recovered during the operation, stated the press note.

"The collaboration between the NCB, Chandigarh, and the CI and STF of the Punjab Police has been instrumental in combating drug trafficking. The arrests of all the main accused in the international network, along with the recovery of drug money and gold bullion, are significant milestones in the ongoing efforts to curb drug-related crimes," said the press note.

"Further investigations are underway to uncover additional details regarding the network involved in the illicit drug trade. The NCB Chandigarh remains committed to relentlessly pursuing such cases and taking necessary actions to eliminate drug-related activities from Punjab," it said.

