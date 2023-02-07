NCP fields Nana Kate from Chinchwad assembly constituency for bypoll

On behalf of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) fielded its candidate Nana Kate from the Chinchwad assembly constituency for a bypoll on Tuesday.

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil announced the candidature of Nana Kate and appealed to the MVA leaders to work together to win this seat.

As part of an agreement arrived at between the MVA partners, the Congress will contest the Kasba Assembly bypoll while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will represent the Opposition alliance in the battle for the Chinchwad constituency.

The bye-elections to Kasba Peth and Chinchwad was necessitated following the death of BJP leaders Mukta Shailesh Tilak and Laxman Pandurang Jagtap, respectively.

Kasba Peth MLA Mukta Tilak died on December 22 last year while Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap passed away on January 3 after a prolonged illness.

( With inputs from ANI )

