NCP leader Nawab Malik's son Faraz, French wife booked over 'forged' papers for visa extension

Mumbai police on Wednesday booked Faraz Malik, son of former minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, in a case pertaining to alleged submission of forged documents for his wife Hamleen's visa extension.

A case was registered against Faraz Mailk and his wife, a French citizen, under the Foreigners Act 1946 and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code by the Kurla police.

The case was filed on the complaint of a Special Branch officer.

According to the police, Malik's son allegedly submitted fake documents, which were prepared in Kurla, between March 2 and June 23, last year.

The manipulation or forging of documents took place in 2020, the police stated.

Apart from Faraz and Hamleen, the police also booked others in connection with the case.

Hamlin came to India in 2020 on the basis of the forged papers provided to her, the police said, adding that the Special Branch Officer learned of the forgery during an investigation and lodged a formal complaint with Kurla police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor