NCP MLA Nilesh Lanke quits, to contest LS election from Ahmednagar as NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar nominee

Mumbai, March 29 Days after he met NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar, NCP legislator from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, Nilesh Lanke on Friday announced he was quitting the Ajit Pawar-led party and also resigning from the Assembly.

In an emotionally charged address to his supporters, the Parner MLA also declared that he would join the Sharad Pawar-led party and contest the Lok Sabha election from Ahmednagar as its candidate, taking on BJP's Sujay Vikhe-Patil, the son of state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

Lanke has hinted that he will cash in on resentment among farmers against the sitting MP's "neglect".

He also announced that he would soon forward his resignation as legislator to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

With tears in his eyes, Lanke tendered an apology to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar saying that he has taken this decision to present farmers’ views in the Lok Sabha and is resigning as a legislator to avoid any legal battle.

"I have taken this decision by placing a stone on my chest. Whether I will be MLA or not, Ajit Pawar should stay in politics," he opined.

"I am resigning from the Assembly today. I am going to send my resignation to the Assembly Speaker. I will contest the Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar."

Lanke reiterated that he would be able to take up the farmers' issues more aggressively in the Lok Sabha. He told his supporters, who gathered in large numbers, that they had elected him for years but he is resigning in the middle as the time is opportune to take a tough decision.

"If I want to contest the Lok Sabha elections, I will have to resign as a member of the Legislative Assembly," he said in a choked voice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor