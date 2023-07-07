NCP President Sharad Pawar to visit Nashik tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Amid the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) crisis in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is to go to Nashik on July 8 for a one-day visit.

"NCP President Sharad Pawar to go to Nashik on July 8 for a one-day visit. Tomorrow at 4 pm a historic meeting will be held at Yeola, Nashik," Maharashtra NCP chief's spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) convened its National Working Committee meeting in New Delhi, chaired by the party's National President, Sharad Pawar, following the recent developments in Maharashtra's political landscape.

The working committee approved the decision taken by National President Sharad Pawar to expel Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and 9 MLAs from Maharashtra for anti-party activities. They have been absolved of all responsibilities associated with the NCP announced PC Chacko.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar asserted that his effectiveness remains unchanged regardless of whether he is 82 or 92 years old.

"I am still effective, whether I am 82 or 92," said Sharad Pawar after the party's National Executive meeting in Delhi while responding to recent remarks made by his nephew, Ajit Pawar who took a veiled swipe at his age.

Ajit Pawar's comment stirred discontent among party members and loyalists, triggering a series of reactions.

Asserting that he is still the president of the party Sharad Pawar added that "I am the president of NCP."

"Today's meeting helped boost our morale...I am the president of NCP," he said as he presided over a crucial national executive meeting in New Delhi.

The politics of Maharashtra is on the boil since Sunday as senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government with 8 other MLAs and has claimed control over the Nationalist Congress Party.

