NCPCR Team Busts illegal Orphanage in Bengaluru Accused of Trafficking Young Girls to Kuwait

Allegations of human trafficking have been heard in the city, and the discovery of 20 girls by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) yesterday on suspicion of human trafficking is a cause for concern. The attack was led by NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo and 20 girls were rescued and it was alleged that they were being transported to Gulf countries. NCPCR informed that many such cases have come to light in South India and an FIR has been registered in this regard. Information has been given at Bengaluru Northeast Sampigehalli police station. They are also investigating who the girls are and why they are here. It is said that a madrasa is being run without any license. Girls were given religious education. Police have registered a case on the complaint filed by NCPCR and are investigating.

During interactions with authorities, the girls disclosed harrowing details, alleging that Salma, the woman in charge of the establishment, orchestrated relationships for them in Kuwait. Priyank Kanoongo, who posted a video on the X account and wrote about the incident, today shocking information came to light during the inspection of an illegal orphanage in Bangalore. There were 20 girls here, among them orphans. These girls were not sent to school, all children were housed in a prison-like environment in a room with no window or light. Some of the girls were attending school before coming here but alleged that their studies were stopped. The girls said that a woman named Salma, who looks after the children's home, sends them to Kuwait. From preliminary discussions, in the Gulf countries, trafficking of girls in the name of marriage is done here.

During the investigation, when the girls were about to be produced before the CWC, a woman named Salma and her boss Shamir called the goons and tried to join them. The goons were brought under control with the intervention of the police. During the investigation, it came to light that permission was obtained for a residential madrasa for girls. Currently, there is no information about any other activities taking place there. We will collect almost all the information and inform the Children's Commission tomorrow. He said that after inspecting the madrasa, action will be taken if a complaint is lodged. On the advice of the police, the NCPRI and Child Welfare Committee members reached the police station. Alleging that the police refused to register an FIR, Kanoongo said, "The Karnataka government is bowing down before the criminals due to 'appeasement'." Responding to the post, the Bengaluru Police replied, "We have informed the concerned police officers for necessary action. @DCPNEBCP @acpsampigehalli @sampigehallips. In case of distress/ emergency, dial #Namma112."



