"NCW shouldn't become wing of ministry": Former chairperson slams commission over recent 'atrocities' on women

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Voicing concern over the macabre murder of a 32-year-old woman by her live-in partner, former Chairperson of National Commission for Women Dr Mohini Giri on Thursday said that the commission, police and civil society should be strengthened and should be given more courage to work harder.

A 56-year-old man was detained on Wednesday evening for allegedly murdering his live-in partner and dismembering her body.

"One thing is that there is an agency in India called the National Commission of Women, why are we not strengthening it?" Giri said while talking to ANI, adding "When 40 years back such atrocities used to occur in case of dowry and a daughter-in-law used to get burnt, then our women's movement became so strong that we used to go to the location and then we used to ask questions. We did civil investigations. But today, that women's movement has also shattered into pieces. We need to make NCW strong. We need to strengthen our women's movement to stop all these things. Thirdly, there is the utmost importance of many reforms in the police. I am not saying that our police are not good, but keeping the current environment in mind, we need to make our police stronger. We need to make it more women-friendly. We need to change the patriarch's mindset of men."

She further said that the NCW should not become the wing of the ministry as it should work independently.

"NCW is an independent body that works to take care of the women. It is an autonomous body. So that autonomy must always be kept. NCW should not become the wing of the ministry. We should remember we have to be fearless of whoever it is to deliver justice. Our job is with women not with anybody else. So it has to be totally free in order to deliver justice and it has to be strengthened," Giri added.

In a spine-chilling murder case, a 32-year-old woman was brutally murdered and later cut into pieces by her 56-year-old live-in partner in Maharashtra's Thane. adding to the series of gruesome killings that have been making headlines.

The suspect, identified as Manoj Sane, had been staying with Saraswati Vaidya in the rental flat in the Akashganga building in the Mira Road area over the past three years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Jayant Bajbale while speaking tosaid that the accused boiled the pieces of the body is true but he didn't feed the dogs with her body pieces.

"We found several body pieces in utensils when we entered the house. The accused Manoj Sane killed her live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya and chopped her into pieces using a tree cutter. Body parts have been sent to JJ Hospital for further investigation," Bajbale said.

"The accused boiled pieces is true but he didn't feed her body pieces to dogs. The accused has been arrested and sent to Police custody till 16th June," he added.

According to the Police, the accused boiled pieces of her body in a pressure cooker and later filled them into plastic bags to dispose of them.

