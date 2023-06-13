NCW takes cognizance of 19-year-old girl murder in Telangana, seeks report in 3 days

New Delhi [India], June 13 : The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took suo moto cognizance of the brutal murder of a 19-year-old girl in the Vikarabad district of Telangana.

"The National Commission for Women has taken a suo moto cognizance of the media post captioned 'Telangana: 19-Year-Old Girl Stabbed in Eyes With Screwdriver, Throat Slit, Body Dumped in Water Tank'," read the release issued by NCW.

The release also mentioned that the body of the deceased was found in a water tank on the outskirts of Kadlapur village in Vikarabad district and it is reported that an investigation in the case is underway.

"It is reported that a 19-year-old girl was brutally killed by unknown miscreants who stabbed her in the eyes with a screwdriver and slit her throat with a blade in Telangana. The girl's body was found in a water tank on the outskirts of Kadlapur village in Vikarabad district. Further, it is reported that an investigation in the case is underway," it added.

Condemning the incident, the commission also wrote to the Director General of Police, Telangana to arrest the accused and sought a time-bound investigation into the matter.

The release said, "The Commission strongly condemns the gruesome murder of a teen girl and is

concerned for the safety and security of the women and girls in the State of Telangana. The Commission has written to the Director General of Police, Telangana, to arrest all the accused persons at the earliest."

"The Commission has also sought a time-bound investigation in the matter and that F.I. R must be filed under the relevant provisions of the law. A detailed action taken report must be apprised to the Commission within three days," it added.

