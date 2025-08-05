NDA leaders support India’s ‘new normal’, PM Modi takes ‘shot itself in foot’ jibe at Oppn 

New Delhi, Aug 5 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary party on Tuesday endorsed the ‘new normal’ achieved under the Modi government in matters of national security, and also heaped praises on PM Modi’s exemplary leadership in defining the country’s approach during such challenges.

At the key NDA meet in Delhi, PM Modi was garlanded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and felicitated by fellow members, amid thunderous applause and chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

PM Modi took a sharp swipe at the Opposition for its negative politicking in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attacks and said, “Where will you find an Opposition shooting itself in the foot”, referring to its demands for debate on Operation Sindoor.

The NDA leaders, during the key meeting in the national capital, underlined and reiterated the country’s three new-found resolves in taking on terror threats emanating from across the border.

“Firstly, if there is a terrorist attack on India, a fitting reply will be given, and the roots of terror will be targeted. Secondly, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. Thirdly, India will not differentiate between terrorists, their masters and their sponsors, and all will be subject to strong retaliation,” they said in one voice.

The NDA MPs, in the Operation Sindoor resolution, also showered praise on PM Modi’s "unwavering resolve, visionary statesmanship and resolute command for not only steering the nation with purpose but also igniting renewed spirit of unity and pride in the hearts of all Indians".

They also praised PM Modi for the government's global outreach efforts after Operation Sindoor.

"After Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister ensured 59 Members of Parliament from across parties visited 32 countries to present India's point of view. This is one of the most comprehensive global outreach ever launched by India, highlighting how the country has been a victim of terror and why a terror attack in any part of the world is a crime against humanity across the globe," they stated.

Terming the banning of Lashkar proxy -- The Resistance Front (TRF) -- by the US, a mega success for India’s diplomatic outreach, they said that India’s clout on the global stage was on the rise under the stewardship of PM Modi.

It also noted the BRICS' condemnation of the Pahalgam attack in its joint declaration, despite the global body having China as its key member and termed it a firm success of India's strong diplomatic stance against terror originating from Pakistani soil.

