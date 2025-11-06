NDA to get unprecedented majority, says PM Modi ahead of two rallies in Bihar

New Delhi, Nov 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in the NDA’s performance in the Bihar Assembly elections after observing high voter enthusiasm in the first phase and announced his public rallies in Forbesganj, Araria, and Bhagalpur.

Posting on X in Hindi (loosely translated), the Prime Minister said: “The grand festival of democracy in Bihar is witnessing an amazing enthusiasm among the people, which indicates that the NDA is going to get an unprecedented majority in the assembly elections. In this energetic atmosphere, I am eager to receive the blessings of my family members at the public meetings in Forbesganj, Araria, around 11:30 a.m., and in Bhagalpur around 1:30 p.m.”

Voting began today across 121 constituencies in 18 districts, with over 3.75 crore voters eligible to decide the fate of 1,314 candidates, including 122 women candidates.

Polling started at 7 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m., though in some sensitive areas, voting concludes earlier for security reasons. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed state police, central armed forces, and election observers, and all 45,324 polling stations are being webcasted to ensure transparency.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi urged voters on X, especially first-time voters: “Today in Bihar is the first phase of the festival of democracy. My appeal to all voters of this phase in the assembly elections is that they should vote with full enthusiasm. On this occasion, my special congratulations to all my young companions of the state who are going to cast their vote for the first time. Remember—first voting, then refreshments!”

Alongside the Prime Minister, senior NDA leaders, including Union Ministers J.P. Nadda, Rajnath Singh, and Giriraj Singh, have been urging voters to participate actively, highlighting development, employment, and peace as key electoral priorities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also urged the people to vote in record numbers, emphasising that every vote would help prevent the return of “jungle raj” in the state.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote in Hindi (loosely translated), “I urge my voting brothers and sisters of Bihar, especially the youth, to turn out in large numbers and cast their votes in the first phase of polling today.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor