NDRF conducts flood water rescue operations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 14 : The flood rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force continues in the flood affected areas of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Delhi, where torrential rainfall and the release of water from barrages have resulted in unprecedented floods, an official statement said.

In view of the prevailing situation, 58 NDRF teams have been deployed in flood affected States for rescue and relief work in coordination with State administrations. 16 teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Delhi, 11 teams in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand each, and 10 teams in Punjab and Haryana.

Till now, NDRF teams have rescued 1423 people from difficult areas and evacuated 4404 others to safer places in Delhi. Besides, NDRF teams are conducting regular rescue/ evacuation operations in flood prone areas in other States also.

Overall, during the current monsoon season, the NDRF has rescued more than 2039 precious lives and evacuated 13,965 people and several live stocks. The Force is also providing medical assistance to the needy and distributing relief material in coordination with the state administration and Police.

Control room HQ NDRF is closely monitoring the situation and is in close coordination with concerned authorities/stakeholders.

