NE CMs, leaders thanked PM, BJP leaders for vanquishing AAP in Delhi polls

Guwahati/Agartala, Feb 8 Chief Ministers and BJP leaders of several northeastern states on Saturday expressed their profound happiness over the party's scintillating victory in the Delhi Assembly polls and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central leaders for defeating the AAP government.

The BJP leaders and Chief Ministers of northeastern states claimed that the people of the national capital "liberated Delhi by uprooting ‘Aapda’ government".

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the BJP victory as "Modi's Delhi".

In a post on X, Sarma said: "This immense blessing of the people was received due to the successful leadership of the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the hard work of our workers. Now, with the guidance and direction of respected Modi ji, the double engine government will make the country's capital one of the best cities in the world".

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated the people of Delhi for choosing the BJP and rejecting the "corrupt" Aam Aadmi Party government. He attributed the victory to Prime Minister Modi's leadership and his commitment to the welfare of the poor.

"We were expecting this result and I had predicted. The people of the country know how our Prime Minister thinks and works for the poor and for all. This AAP government was involved with corruption, and people are aware of it so we also knew this was supposed to happen," Saha told the media.

The Tripura Chief Minister said that after a long time again, the BJP is forming a government in the national capital for which "I want to thank the people of Delhi".

"I also want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and because of whom this victory was possible,” Saha said.

Reacting to the BJP’s victory in Delhi, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in a post on X: "Truth, development, and vision win ! Defeat of deceit, lies and corruption ! Like India, Modi is in the heart of Delhi too".

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also congratulated Prime Minister Modi and other BJP leaders for the party’s victory in the Delhi Assembly polls.

In a post on X, he said: "I extend my heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji, and Hon’ble Union Health Minister cum BJP President Shri JP Nadda Ji on the resounding victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025".

"This triumph is a testament to the unwavering faith of the people in their visionary leadership and transformative governance. Under the dynamic stewardship of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, our nation has embarked on an era of unprecedented progress, achieving remarkable milestones in every sphere of development. His dedication to building a stronger, more prosperous India continues to inspire millions. I also acknowledge the role of all karyakartas, supporters, and well-wishers whose dedication and hard work contributed to this victory," the Sikkim Chief Minister said.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also congratulated the BJP for winning Delhi assembly polls.

"Congratulations BJP Delhi on winning Delhi Assembly elections. The victory reflects people’s trust in the vision & leadership of the Party. Congratulations to PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & BJP President Shri JP Nadda Ji. Under their leadership a new era of development begins," Rio said in a post on X.

West Tripura MP and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb also credited the Delhi Assembly polls victory to the Prime Minister and other central BJP leaders.

"PM Narendra Modi has undertaken a lot of welfare measures during the past ten years. Provided free rice to over 81 crore people and arranged housing, piped water and electric supply to the people in the remote areas of the country,” said Deb, who campaigned for the party candidates in the Delhi Assembly polls.

