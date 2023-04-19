NE Delhi riots: HC judge recuses from hearing Asif Iqbal Tanha's plea alleging leak of sensitive info to media

New Delhi [India], April 19 : Justice Amit Sharma of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday recused himself from hearing the petition moved by Asif Iqbal Tanha alleging leak of material of the charge sheet against him and his confession statement to a media channel.

Earlier, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambh had recused himself from hearing the plea.

Justice Amit Sharma recused himself from hearing the matter and listed the matter before another bench on Monday, subject to the order of the bench of the chief justice.

During the hearing, the court asked whether the investigation done in the case and charge sheet in the matter was filed by the special cell of Delhi Police.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) replied that yes it is the same. Thereafter the court said, "This will have to be listed before another bench. List before another bench subject to orders of the chief justice on Monday."

Earlier, Justice Bhambh had recused himself from the hearing after News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) and News Broadcast Federation (NBF) moved intervention pleas.

Justice Bhambh had passed an order and said, "Be that as it may, after giving its anxious consideration to the matter, what prevails with the court is that no action on the part of the court must in any manner have a deleterious impact on the credibility of the justice system. Regardless of the view that this court may hold in relation to the intervention applications files, that view must yield to the view which better subserve to preserve the credibility of the system, which credibility derives not just from fairness in fact, but equally importantly, from fairness in perception."

This matter pertains to the plea files by Tanha against the alleged media leak in his confession statement in relation to the Delhi riots of February 2020.

He alleged that the sensitive information was leaked to the media houses by the Police.

"The media house may be directed to take down the sensitive information," the plea said.

This case is connected with the investigation of the larger conspiracy of the Delhi riots of February 2020. The case was initially registered by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. Later on, the investigation was transferred to the special cell. The sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were also invoked.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor