Neal Mohan received Rs 544 crore bonus from YouTube

Indian-American Neil Mohan has been appointed as the CEO of YouTube, a video sharing social networking site. He has been promoted to this position from Chief Product Officer. Neel Mohan has been selected for the position after Susan Wojcicki, who was previously the CEO of YouTube, resigned from her position.

Neil Mohan, a Stanford graduate, earns Rs 2.15 lakh per month in glorified technical support. Started career with salary. He also worked as a senior analyst in Accenture. After that he worked in a company named Double Click Inc. His career in this organization registered a lot of growth. He was appointed Director of Global Client Services in just three years and five months. After that, Google acquired the company in 2008.

According to a report of DNA, The biggest highlight of his career was when YouTube paid a surreal amount of money as a bonus to him. He received Rs 544 crore as bonus in 2013. Since then, he had been the star performer inside the country. He is of Indian origin. His main boss, Sundar Pichai is also of Indian origin.