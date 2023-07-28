Nearly 84% students clear UP madrasa board examination

Lucknow, July 28 Nearly 84 per cent of students who appeared for the 2023 Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board (UPMEB) examinations have been declared passed.

Last year, 81 per cent students had cleared the exam.

A total of 1. 69 lakh students had appeared for Munshi/Maulvi (higher secondary), Alim (senior secondary), Kamil (undergraduate) and Fazil (postgraduate) courses at 539 examination centres this year.

According to the UPMEB, a total of 1.09 lakh (84.48 percent) students cleared the madrassa board exam.

Among those who cleared the exam, 54,481 were male students (98. 54 per cent) and 55,046 (87. 22 per cent) were female students.

Further, out of 1.01 lakh students who appeared for the Munshi/Maulvi exam, a total of 70,687 (79.21 per cent) cleared, while 23,888 (88. 8 per cent) Alim students out of 29,496 passed.

Similarly, out of 8,120 candidates who appeared for Kamil 7,513 (91. 2 per cent) cleared, while 4,129 (95. 31 per cent) out of 4,420 Fazil students passed the exam.

The UPMEB informed that Mohammad Nazil from Bhadohi district stood first for the Munshi/Maulvi (Arabic/Persian) examination, while Chandni Bano from Farrukhabad topped Alim exam.

For Kamil, Rukaiya Baby from Varanasi topped the board exam, while for Fazil course, Farha Naaz from Kanpur stood first.

