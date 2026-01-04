Neemrana hotel firing case: NIA chargesheets two shooters linked to terrorist Arsh Dalla

New Delhi, Jan 4 Initiating the prosecution proceedings in the high-profile Neemrana hotel firing case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed chargesheets against the two main shooters, with alleged links to Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla.

The arrested accused, Puneet and Narinder Lalli, have been chargesheeted for various offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"The Punjab-based shooters had carried out the actual firing and were involved in threatening and demanding extortion from the owners of Highway King Hotel, Neemrana (Haryana)," said the investigative agency in a statement.

Notably, the Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla is wanted in India for his alleged involvement in multiple violent crimes and terror-related activities.

The attack at Neemrana hotel was carried out in September 2024 by the terrorist-gangster syndicate of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) led by designated Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala and the Bambiah gang.

Gang members Dinesh Gandhi and Saurabh Kataria were identified as the key plotters of the attack, which was eventually executed by the two other individuals identified as Puneet and Narinder.

The NIA sleuths, during investigation, uncovered the role of Puneet and Narinder in using prohibited weapons in the attack and also issuing threats on behalf of the syndicate.

It was further found that the duo had been receiving funds, shelter, and weapons from the syndicate on a sustained basis in a bid to promote KTF's objectives.

More than 30 gunshots were fired on September 8, 2024, all around the Hotel Highway King in Neemrana, Rajasthan and it was apparently aimed at terrorising and threatening the residents and tourists.

As the case was handed over to NIA a few months later, the counter-terrorism law enforcement agency had seized several electronic devices and "incriminating" materials during raids at the premises of the accused and suspects.

According to the agency, Arsh Dalla's aides and associates have been engaged in such extortion bids through violent acts to raise funds for banned Khalistani outfits.

