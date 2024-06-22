NEET-PG postponed amid paper leaks row

New Delhi, June 22 The Centre on Saturday announced the postponement of NEET-PG, which was scheduled to be held on June 23, amid the recent allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations.

The fresh date of the examination will be notified at the earliest, the Union Health Ministry said.

"Taking into consideration, the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of NEET-PG Entrance Examination, conducted by National Board of Examination for medical students," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that the decision has been taken in the "best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of examination process".

