NEET UG 2023 results declared

New Delhi[India], June 14 : National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 results were out on Tuesday. The results announced by The National Testing Agency (NTA) can be accessed by the students through the official website neet.nta.nic.in. All India toppers in NEET 2023 are Bora Varun Chakravarthi of Andhra Pradesh and Prabhanjan J of Tamil Nadu.

The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for 20,87,462 candidates at 4,097 different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India on 7 May 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M.(IST), said an official statement.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2023 was conducted in the state of Manipur for 8,753 candidates at 34 centres located in 11 Cities on the request of the State Government of Manipur on 06 June 2023 (Tuesday) from 12:00 PM to 03:20 P.M. It was also conducted in the 10 different cities i.e. Aizawl (Mizoram), Kohima (Nagaland), Dimapur (Nagaland), Shillong (Meghalaya), Guwahati (Assam), Jorhat (Assam), Silchar (Assam), Kolkata (West Bengal), Delhi and Bengaluru (Karnataka).

The Examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

The examination was also conducted outside India in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Dubai and Kuwait City, said the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor