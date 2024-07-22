NEET-UG Paper Leak Case: Government Has Nothing To Hide, All Facts in Supreme Court, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

In the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session on Monday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responded to questions regarding the NEET-UG paper leak, asserting that the central government has nothing to hide and has submitted all the facts regarding the matter to the Supreme Court.

"The government has nothing to hide. We have put all the facts before the Supreme Court. Right now, the Supreme Court is hearing the case. So let's wait and see what instructions the court gives. This House is open for any kind of discussion," Pradhan said in response to a question raised by Congress MP Manickam Tagore.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that there has been no evidence of paper leaks over the past seven years, except for a "singular incident" in Patna related to the recent NEET-UG held on May 5 this year. He said that the case is currently under review by the Supreme Court, with all facts presented, and is being overseen by the Chief Justice of India.

"Since the establishment of the National Testing Agency (NTA), more than 240 exams have been conducted, with over 5 crore students applying and more than 4.5 crore students successfully participating in the examinations," he added.

