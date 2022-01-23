Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue at India Gate will inspire democratic values, future generations: PM Modi

The grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will inspire democratic values and future generations as he refused to bow before the British, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while unveiling the hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate on Sunday.

Addressing the event today, PM Modi said, "Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose refused to bow before the British. His statue will inspire democratic values and future generations."

The Prime Minister also said that the grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who has established an independent government in India, is being installed in digital form near India Gate and soon this hologram statue will be replaced by a big granite statue.

After unveiling the hologram statue, PM Modi also conferred the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars, for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The award is announced every year on January 23. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.

Further, PM Modi stated that the disaster management was handled by the agricultural department earlier and international agencies hailed the initiatives in the disaster management sector.

"Earlier disaster management was handled by the agricultural department. Our government strengthened NDRF. International agencies hailed our initiatives in the disaster management sector," the Prime Minister added.

He said that the Central government has laid emphasis on reform as well as an emphasis on relief, rescue and rehabilitation.

"We modernized NDRF, expanded it across the country. Space technology and other best possible practices have also been adopted for planning and management," PM Modi said.

It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to honour the freedom fighters in a befitting manner and the special focus of these efforts has been on the legendary freedom fighter and visionary leader, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Several steps have been taken in this regard, including the announcement that his birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas every year. In this spirit, Republic Day celebrations will begin a day early, from January 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor