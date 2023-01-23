Netaji will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule: PM Modi

Recalling Netaji's "unparalleled contribution to India's history", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to Subhas Chandra Bose on his 126th birth anniversary today.

"Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose & recall his unparalleled contribution to India's history. He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule. We are working to realise his vision for India," PM Modi wrote in his tweet.

The Government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Modi is also scheduled to virtually participate in an event to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees on the Parakram Diwas today.

According to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will also unveil the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

Keeping in mind the historical significance of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and to honor the memory of Netaji, Ross Islands was renamed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep by the prime minister during his visit to the Island in 2018. Neil Island and Havelock Island were also renamed as Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep.

"Giving due respect to the real-life heroes of the country has always been accorded the highest priority by the Prime Minister. Going ahead with this spirit, it has now been decided to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of the island group after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees," the statement from the PMO read.

The largest unnamed island will be named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, the second largest unnamed island will be named after the second Param Vir Chakra awardee, and so on.

This step will be an everlasting tribute to our heroes, several of whom made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement.

Subhash Chandra Bose established the Azad Hind Fauj. While there is a controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI (Right to Information) in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

