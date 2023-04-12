Never conducted written examination for in-house recruitment in regional languages: CRPF

New Delhi [India], April 12: After leaders from Tamil Nadu and Telangana flagged the use of only Hindi and English in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruitment exam, the Central Armed Police Force on Wednesday, clarified that it had "never conducted written examination for in house recruitment in regional languages".

In a statement, the CRPF said it is conducting recruitment of CT/GD (Constable/ Ground Duty) through Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and of Constable (Tech and Tradesmen) through in-house recruitment.

"Computer-based test is conducted for both the posts bilingual in Hindi and English only," the CRPF said.

The statement further added, "The CRPF had never conducted written examination for in-house recruitment in regional languages".

The advertisement for 9,212 posts of Tech and Tradesmen has been issued to conduct recruitment on the regular pattern in that Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted in English and Hindi language, the CRPF said.

"Department had never faced any problem with regard to the participation of candidates due to language problems," it said.

Talking about the earlier recruitments of CT/GD, the CRPF said "The CBT was conducted in English and Hindi language only and participation of candidates from southern states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh was found normal."

During the recruitment of CT/ GD 2018, the force said, 819 vacancies from Tamil Nadu; 3460 vacancies from Andhra Pradesh; 2,349 vacancies from Telangana and 1,586 vacancies from Karnataka states were filled.

Similarly, during the recruitment of CT/ GD Exam-2021, it further said, 816 vacancies from Tamil Nadu; 1,296 vacancies from Andhra Pradesh; 574 vacancies from Telangana and 719 vacancies from Karnataka state were filled.

The CRPF's statement came as leaders from Tamil Nadu and Telangana flagged the use of only Hindi and English in the CRPF recruitment exam, and opposition parties in Karnataka also objected to the policy of only using the two languages for the nationwide test.

Like their counterparts in the Tamil and Telugu-speaking states, the Congress party has also demanded that the tests be held in regional languages too, reigniting the debate over Hindi imposition.

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately allow candidates the option of writing the recruitment exam in Kannada, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah had said, "Though candidates who studied in Kannada medium are smart, "they are unable to clear the exams because of language barrier", adding that, "This is injustice towards our youth".

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy also decried the policy and said that the Union government has continued imposing Hindi, even after opposition by the Southern states.

"Exams should be held again for CRPF recruitment and candidates should be allowed to write in all languages including Kannada," he had said.

