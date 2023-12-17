New Covid-19 subvariant JN.1 case detected in Kerala

In a significant update, the Central government has officially confirmed the presence of the JN.1 subvariant of COVID-19 in a patient from Kerala, marking the first detection of this variant in India. JN.1 is closely linked to the BA.2.86 variant, also known as Pirola, recently identified in the United States and China.

According to reports, a sample from a Covid-positive patient in Thiruvananthapuram tested positive for JN.1 on December 8 during routine surveillance. Officials reported that the patient had initially tested positive for COVID-19 on November 18, exhibiting mild symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI), and has since recovered.

Kerala has witnessed a rising trend in COVID cases over the past few weeks, attributed to an increase in the number of samples from ILI cases being referred for testing. Although a majority of recently detected COVID cases in the state were mild, with patients recovering at home without medical intervention, the health ministry is conducting a mock drill in health facilities across states to evaluate public health and hospital preparedness. This exercise, supervised by district collectors, commenced on December 13 and is expected to conclude by Monday.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the Indian Medical Association Covid Task Force, noted that symptoms among those testing positive for Covid-19 are mild. While the exact cause remains challenging to pinpoint, the surge in cases in Kerala and neighbouring states is speculated to be influenced by travel from countries with high case numbers. Dr. Jayadevan also highlighted the need to explore the role of JN.1, a subvariant of BA.2.86, detected in various parts of the world, including India.

JN.1 was initially identified in the United States in September 2023. By the end of October, it constituted less than 0.1% of SARS-CoV-2 viruses. The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that the continued growth of JN.1 may indicate increased transmissibility or enhanced immune system evasion. However, the CDC clarifies that there is currently no evidence that JN.1 poses an elevated risk to public health compared to other circulating variants.

India recorded 312 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, with 280 cases reported from Kerala. Health authorities are closely monitoring various points of entry, and the ministry of health maintains regular communication with the health department in Kerala.