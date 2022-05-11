New Delhi: PM Modi attends Defence Investiture Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

In the ceremony, Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service, Decorations were conferred.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said. "Attended the ceremony in which Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service Decorations were conferred."

( With inputs from ANI )

