New Delhi: PM Modi attends Defence Investiture Ceremony
By ANI | Published: May 11, 2022 05:28 AM2022-05-11T05:28:55+5:302022-05-11T05:40:02+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
In the ceremony, Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service, Decorations were conferred.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said. "Attended the ceremony in which Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service Decorations were conferred."
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app