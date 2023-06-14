New Delhi: Site supervisor, manager held after one crushed in under-construction flyover collapse on NH-48

New Delhi [India], June 14 : Delhi police on Wednesday arrested a site supervisor and manager after an under-construction flyover near NH -48 Samalkha here collapsed, causing the death of a JCB's driver, said the police.

The incident happened in the Kapeshera police station area and the deceased driver was identified as Shakeel, (35) a resident of Bharatpur, Rajasthan. He was passing beneath the flyover when he got crushed to death under falling debris.

He was rushed to the hospital, however, he succumbed to the injuries.

Following the incident, police registered a case. Further details are awaited.

