New Hit and Run Law: Know Why Truck Drivers Are Protesting Against This Law

During the recent winter session, a new criminal law bill was approved, marking the end of colonial-era criminal laws. The legislation includes provisions for increased jail terms in hit-and-run cases. Previously, in unreported hit-and-run cases, the accused could face a maximum jail term of two years under Section 304A of the IPC. However, the recent changes have extended this imprisonment period to up to 10 years.

On Monday, private bus and auto drivers in Jind, Haryana, initiated a strike to voice their opposition to a recently implemented law. According to them, this legislation is perceived as discouraging drivers from performing their duties and deterring new individuals from taking up the profession. Transporters argue that accidents are not intentional, and drivers are apprehensive about potential mob violence if they attempt to transport the injured to the hospital. They demand the repeal of what they term the "black law."

Let's Compare Old Law and New Law:

Old Law New Law Up to 2 years for causing death by rash or negligent driving (Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code). Up to 10 years for causing death by hit-and-run (Section 160 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988). Up to Rs. 1,000 for rash or negligent driving (Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988). Up to Rs. 7 lakhs for hit-and-run (Section 160 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988).

No cancellation of driving license. The new law mandates the cancellation of the driver's license for a minimum of 3 years for hit-and-run cases.

Compensation for victims: The new law introduces a scheme for providing immediate financial assistance to victims of hit-and-run accidents, regardless of whether the offender is identified.

Witness protection: The new law provides for anonymity and witness protection for individuals who come forward with information about hit-and-run cases.



While the new law in India addressing hit-and-run accidents is a positive step, but there are challenges to overcome. Ensuring the law is effectively enforced nationwide, creating awareness, and monitoring the compensation scheme's sustainability are crucial. Despite these challenges, the law brings improvements with stricter penalties and better protection for victims and witnesses. It has the potential to deter hit-and-run incidents and provide justice. Moving forward, addressing these challenges will be key to making our roads safer.