New India believes in giving a dose, not dossiers, to terror masterminds: PM Modi

Himmatnagar (Gujarat), May 1 Lambasting the Congress for adopting a soft stand against Pakistan in the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised that his government believes in giving a befitting reply to terrorists instead of sending dossiers.

"Be it the frequent bomb blasts, the Mumbai terror attacks or our soldiers getting martyred daily in Kashmir, the government of that time used to send dossiers to Pakistan. Today's India gives a dose and not dossiers to terror masterminds, PM Modi said while addressing an election rally in Gujarat's Himmatnagar.

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi also addressed issues such as triple talaq, CAA and the abrogation of Article 370.

"The Congress scared the country that if Article 370 is removed, there will be chaos. Article 370 is history now, and there is no chaos in the country. And the tricolour is flying high at Lal Chowk," he stated.

He also criticised the Congress for indulging in vote bank politics and skipping the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya.

"Congress leaders used to scare people, saying the country would be set on fire if the Ram Mandir was built. But was anything set ablaze? No. It is only Congress that carries fire in their hearts," remarked PM Modi.

Accusing the opposition alliance of trying to divide the country, PM Modi said: "The situation of the Congress, which ruled for 60 years, is very worrying. They are openly trying to divide the country. The only strategy of Congress and its INDI alliance is to spread lawlessness and instability in the country. They want to set the country on fire, no matter what, to defame Modi."

Intensifying his electoral campaign in Gujarat, PM Modi's itinerary includes public addresses in Anand, Surendranagar-Rajkot, Junagadh and Jamnagar.

On the second day of his visit, he will continue his campaign trail in the state, starting his day with a rally at Shastri Ground in Anand in support of BJP candidates from the Anand and Kheda Lok Sabha constituencies.

Later on Thursday, PM Modi is scheduled to address a rally near Trimandir Grounds on the Surendranagar-Rajkot Road. This event will focus on supporting candidates representing the Surendranagar, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar constituencies.

Continuing the campaign, the Prime Minister will then speak at Krushi Vishwavidyalaya in Junagadh, targeting the Junagadh, Porbandar, and Amreli Lok Sabha seats.

The day's itinerary will conclude with his final public engagement at Pradarshan Ground in Jamnagar.

