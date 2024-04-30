New Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi Seeks Blessings from Mother Ahead of Assuming Command, Video Goes Viral

Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, set to take the helm as the new Indian Navy chief, sought the blessings of his mother, Rajni Tripathi, ahead of assuming his pivotal role.

#WATCH | Delhi: Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi seeks blessings from his mother Rajni Tripathi ahead of taking charge as the new Indian Navy chief. pic.twitter.com/mNo8EC8iQS — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2024

Commissioned into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy on 1 July 1985, the top officer boasts a distinguished service spanning nearly four decades.

A specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare, he previously held the position of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief at the Western Naval Command before assuming the role of VCNS. Additionally, he served as the Commandant of the esteemed Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and held the position of Chief of Personnel at the naval headquarters.