New Parliament building impresses with its art of sculpture, images of gods, goddesses

New Delhi [India], May 28 : The nation is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav because of the completion of 75 years of independence. Today is a day of pride for 140 crores Indians when they got a new Parliament building.

The new Parliament House, besides being a sentinel of democracy, also reflects India's rich cultural heritage. Inside Parliament House, there are images of gods and goddesses made by the sculptor Naresh Kumawat on the theme of Samudra Manthan (a mythological story of the churning of the ocean).

The 75 feet long and 9 feet wide Samudra Manthan pictures on the wall of Parliament House are astounding and the spirit behind making this picture of Samudra Manthan further strengthens the ideas of democracy formed by public participation.

Naresh Kumawat, the artist who made these pictures, told ANI, "Samudra Manthan was also a churning of ideas and the Parliament House is also a churning centre of ideas in a democracy. Keeping in mind the tradition of exchange of ideas, pictures of gods and goddesses have been carved inside the Parliament House on the lines of Samudra Manthan."

Sculptor Kumawat also said that he considers himself fortunate as he got the opportunity to make a picture of the Samudra Manthan with Panch Dhatu in the Parliament House.

Kumawat further stated that PM Modi thinks about the welfare of 140 crore Indians.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks about the welfare of 140 crore Indians every moment and keeping them in mind, the picture of Samudra Manthan has been engraved," he said.

"After discussions with the Ministry of Culture and IGNCA (Indira Gandhi National Culture Center for Art), it was decided to make images of gods and goddesses and demons on the lines of Samudra Manthan inside the Parliament House," he added.

Kumawat has also made 20 feet portraits of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar above the Ashwa Dwar in the Parliament House.

In response to the question, on what did the sculptor Naresh Kumawat get as a reward in lieu of making the idol, Naresh Kumawat said, "Artist work due to his emotions and the reward does not matter much."

The sculptor also holds the record for making the tallest Lord Shiva idol in the world which is 370 feet high.

