"New parliament building is remarkable achievement": Nagaland Dy CM T R Zeliang

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], May 26( ANI): Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland T R Zeliang on Friday said that inauguration of the new parliament building on May 28 is a "remarkable achievement" of the Central government and everyone should appreciate it.

Talking toat Kohima, the Deputy Chief Minister noted that the parliament was constructed long back by the British India government and the Parliament has been functioning in this building for long years. "It is a good concept and everyone should appreciate it", he said.

He said that many controversies have come up but if the concept is good, people should cooperate. Who is inaugurating it is not essential but the building is important, which is a remarkable achievement of the Government of India, he added.

"We should all appreciate that a new development has taken place and having its own building to function both the houses of parliament, is a significant achievement," the NDPP legislator said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be dedicating the new Parliament building to the nation on Sunday, May 28.

PM Modi will be launching a Rs 75 denomination coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building, said a press release by the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

As per the Ministry of Finance, the obverse face of the coin will bear the Lion Capital of 'Ashoka Pillar' in the centre with the legend 'Satyamev Jayate' inscribed below. The Ashoka Pillar will be flanked by the word 'Bharat' in Devnagri script on the left periphery and the word 'INDIA' in English on the right periphery.

The reverse face of the coin will bear the image of the Parliament Complex. On the upper periphery, the inscription 'Sansi Sankul' shall be written in Devnagari script and on the lower periphery, the inscription 'PARLIAMENT COMPLEX' shall be written in English. Also, the Year '2023' in International numeral shall be written below the image of Parliament Complex, the Ministry added.

