New Parliament will witness rise of self-reliant India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building Sunday morning. Dressed in a traditional attire, Modi walked into the Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

New Parliament complex will witness realisation of our developed India resolution. This new Parliament will become witness to the rise of a self-reliant India, said PM Modi. It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy Sengol. Whenever proceedings start in this House the Sengol will inspire us.

Several years of foreign rule stole our pride from us. Today, India has left behind that colonial mindset. From panchayat bhawan to Sansad bhawan, our inspiration is the development of our country and its people. Today, as we are proud of the construction of this new Parliament, it also gives me immense satisfaction when I think about the construction of homes for 4 crore poor people and 11 crore toilets in the country in the last 9 years. When we talk about modern facilities in the new Parliament, I feel content we have constructed over 4 lakh kilometres of roads to connect villages in the country, said PM Narendra Modi in the new Parliament.

This building is equipped with modern facilities and equipped with the latest gadgets. It has given employment to over 60,000 labourers. We have created a digital gallery to honour their hard work.