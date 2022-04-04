New SDMC licenses only to those meat shops which would not operate during Navaratri

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan on Monday said that in the future, licenses for running meat shops will be issued if they agree not to operate during the Navaratri festival.

Meanwhile, South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday ordered officers concerned to take action for the closure of meat shops during the nine-day period of the Navaratri festival that is being observed from April 2 to April 11.

The Mayor informed that he has also written to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to withdraw their discount on alcohol during Navratri, and if possible, stop the sale of liquor for nine days too.

Speaking totoday, Suryaan said, "During Navratri, 99 per cent of households in Delhi don't even use garlic and onion, so we have decided that no meat shops will be open in South MCD. The decision will be implemented from tomorrow. Fine will be imposed on violators."

( With inputs from ANI )

