New SIM-Binding Rules to Change How Indians Use WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal

The newly announced SIM-binding rules are set to significantly change how users in India access and operate messaging platforms. Under these changes, applications such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal will no longer function if the active SIM linked to the account is not physically present in the device. Users will not be able to switch phones freely or operate their messaging accounts without the original SIM placed inside the handset. The update also impacts web versions of messaging platforms, which will now require more frequent re-authentication and will log users out at regular intervals to ensure compliance.

The directive was notified on November 28, 2025, and has taken effect immediately. According to the government, the issue being addressed is the misuse of app-based communication services that allow users to run their accounts without the physical SIM card present in the device. The official notification states that certain platforms using mobile numbers for identification or service delivery are enabling access even without the linked SIM, posing a risk to cybersecurity and facilitating potential misuse. The government has explained that such loopholes are being exploited overseas to commit cybercrimes, including frauds involving Indian mobile numbers.

The rules fall under the updated Telecom Cyber Security framework notified in 2024 and revised in 2025. Platforms identified under the category of Telecommunication Identifier User Entities must now follow cybersecurity protocols established by the Centre. The new requirements include ensuring continuous SIM linkage for app access within 90 days of notification, enforcing mandatory logout for web-based access every six hours and enabling QR-based re-verification. Apps must submit compliance reports within 120 days, and failure to comply may attract action under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and other relevant cyber regulations.

In a clarification, the Department of Telecommunications stated that the move aims to prevent the exploitation of mobile identifiers and protect the country’s telecom networks from fraud and illegal activities. Officials said discussions with major platforms had been ongoing for months, and the growing severity of misuse made immediate implementation necessary. According to the DoT, the rules ensure greater accountability and strengthen national cyber protection measures, preventing unauthorized access and securing digital communication systems from external threats.