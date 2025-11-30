Dhurandhar Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s Film Sees Massive Demand With 10,000 Tickets Sold in 24 Hours

Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, is set for a major theatrical release next Friday, December 5. The film is being positioned as one of Bollywood’s biggest cinematic events of 2025 after War 2, and anticipation continues to grow. In the lead-up to its release, Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar officially announced the opening of advance ticket sales across India, encouraging fans to book early. The film’s large-scale production, star power, and visually grand narrative have contributed to rising audience excitement and expectations for an impactful box-office debut.

Ranveer Singh made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, informing fans that advance booking for Dhurandhar had officially begun. Sharing his excitement, he wrote, “GET READYYYYYY!!!! ADVANCE BOOKINGS OPEN NOW!!!! Book your tickets. #Dhurandhar In Cinemas Worldwide 5th December.” Soon after, director Aditya Dhar also posted a message urging fans to reserve their seats. His post read, “Ladies & Gentlemen… advance booking karne ka waqt aa gaya hai. Book your tickets. #Dhurandhar In Cinemas Worldwide 5th December.” Both posts quickly gained traction online.

Following the announcements, social media platforms saw enthusiastic responses from fans who expressed eagerness to watch the film. Many users commented phrases such as “Can’t wait” while others revealed that they had already secured tickets. Several supporters reacted with fire emojis, showcasing high excitement levels surrounding the release. Dhurandhar has already sparked significant interest thanks to its action-packed teaser, trailer, and trending songs. Entertainment analysts predict a strong performance during advance sales, estimating that the film could generate around ₹10 crore from pre-bookings for the opening day alone.

According to an early report published by KoiMoi, around 11:15 AM IST, nearly 1,900 shows were made available online for advance ticket sales. Within this limited rollout, approximately 10,000 tickets were sold for Day 1 screenings, amounting to nearly ₹34 lakh in box-office earnings. Since pre-sales began just a day earlier, this figure marks a promising start. National multiplex chains including PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis recorded over 7,800 advance bookings. Experts expect numbers to rise significantly once full-scale booking options are enabled across all platforms.

Dhurandhar is a spy-action thriller helmed by director Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh as an undercover intelligence officer assigned to infiltrate a dangerous terror syndicate operating in the Lyari region of Pakistan. The storyline reportedly draws inspiration from a real covert mission executed by Indian intelligence agencies. The film promises intense action sequences, emotional depth, and high drama, supported by a strong ensemble cast. With growing pre-release hype, Dhurandhar is expected to be one of the most prominent theatrical releases of the year.