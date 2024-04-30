New textbooks for UP madrasas to be introduced soon

Prayagraj, April 30 Madrasas and Basic Education Council schools will now have new books for classes 1 and 2 for Urdu language and separate books for mathematics and English.

Urdu Zubaan -- the book so far being used to teach Urdu has been replaced by a new textbook titled 'Shehnai'.

Mathematics and English will now be taught as separate subjects in Urdu medium.

Till now, these subjects were covered in Urdu language books only.

Anandmay Riyazi has been prescribed as the textbook for Mathematics and Mridangam is the new English textbook. These books have been prepared and once printed, they will be made available to the students.

For students of class 1, the book Shehnai and Anandmay Riyazi 1 has been developed by the State Education Institute in collaboration with two institutions.

Similarly, Anandmay Riyazi-2 book has been prepared for Urdu medium students studying in class 2 and Mathematics subject for madrasas.

Assistant Deputy Director, State Education Institute, Deepti Mishra, said Shehnai and Anandmay Riyazi books were prepared by customising the curriculum of NCERT in the context of Uttar Pradesh under the direction of Naval Kishore, the Principal of the State Education Institute.

Apart from this, the English Language Teaching Institute has prepared the book Mridangam-1 for class 1 and Mridangam-2 for class 2 by customising it for Uttar Pradesh.

However, due to these changes, books for classes 1 and 2 of Basic Education Council along with Urdu medium and madrasas are yet to be printed. The tender process is being completed at the government level.

Soon after the books are printed, they will be made available free-of-cost to the students.

Before this, preparations are also being made to give training to teachers to teach students according to the changes in the book.

