New Year 2025: Bengaluru Gears Up for Celebrations with 11,830 Personnel Deployed Across City and Traffic Measures

With the countdown to 2025 underway, the Bengaluru Police have implemented extensive measures to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow during the city's New Year celebrations. A total of 11,830 police personnel, including senior officers, civil defense staff, and additional forces, will be deployed across high-traffic areas, maintaining a close watch on potential rave parties and drug-related activities.

The police have announced that the government has permitted New Year celebrations only until 1 am, and the public is urged to adhere to the prescribed time limit for their celebrations.

"Based on the previous year's incidents and experience, we are improving the security. We have identified the areas where people are going to gather in large numbers. MG road, Brigade Road junction, Koramangala, Indiranagar and so on, accordingly arrangements have been done," City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said.

He stated that meetings and discussions have been conducted with the civic body BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), Metro, and other organizations. They were urged to make arrangements for lighting, barricading, and the operation of metro services throughout the night. Separate discussions were also held with representatives from Ola and Uber, with designated pickup locations arranged for the convenience of the public.

In a statement, the city traffic police announced that pedestrians will only be allowed to walk on Brigade Road from the M.G. Road Junction towards Opera Junction, with travel in the opposite direction prohibited. For those needing to return to M.G. Road, they can use the Residency Road-Residency Cross Road (Shankarnag Cinema) route. Vehicle owners and drivers parked on M.G. Road, Brigade Road, Rest House Road, Church Street, Residency Road, and St. Marks Road are required to remove their vehicles by 4 PM on December 31. Failure to comply will result in prosecution, the statement warned.