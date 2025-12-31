New Year rush swells at Vaishno Devi shrine as thousands throng Katra for blessings

Katra, Dec 31 A massive influx of pilgrims has been witnessed at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, with thousands of devotees reaching Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, to seek the blessings of the revered deity as the New Year draws to a close.

The entire pilgrimage town is brimming with energy and devotion as pilgrims from different parts of the country gather to begin the New Year on a spiritual note.

The holy shrine is witnessing a heavy rush, with a continuous flow of devotees. Pilgrims have been reaching the base camp well in advance to avoid last-minute congestion and to welcome the New Year with prayers and spiritual fulfilment.

The festive atmosphere has added to the vibrancy of the yatra, making the pilgrimage experience more significant for devotees.

All departments associated with the pilgrimage have assured full cooperation and preparedness to ensure a safe, secure and hassle-free journey for devotees during the peak period.

The administration has been closely monitoring arrangements as the number of pilgrims continues to rise.

Speaking to reporters, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Chief Executive Officer Sachin Kumar Vaishya said, "Arrangements are continuously being monitored... Significant improvements have been made. Our board is constantly working for further enhancements, with the aim of ensuring a smooth and pleasant journey for the devotees."

Due to the steady inflow of pilgrims, long queues have been observed along the yatra route and at the holy shrine.

In response, the administration has put in place adequate measures to ensure smooth movement, crowd regulation and safety of all devotees. Security has also been strengthened, with officials maintaining strict vigil to manage the situation effectively.

"Security arrangements have been tightened with additional manpower deployed. Online facilities have been enhanced, and staff have received proper training," the shrine board CEO added.

The SMVDSB is also offering free accommodation facilities for devotees at Vaishno Devi Dham. Free dharamshala facilities are available at the Niharika Complex, Ardhkumwari, Sanjhi Chhat and Bhawan (Durga Bhawan) in Katra on a first-come, first-served basis.

Essential amenities such as blankets and locker facilities are also being provided to pilgrims to ensure a comfortable stay during their visit.

