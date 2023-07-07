Newly-wed's nightmare: Woman falls from balcony after assault in Delhi

New Delhi, July 7 A newly-wed woman was seriously injured after she fell from the balcony of their house in Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension area after being assaulted by her husband with ceramic utensils, the police said on Friday.

A police officer said that they have arrested the accused, who has been identified as Wasim. The couple got married 20 days ago.

Sharing the details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Rajesh Deo, said that a PCR call was received at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, informing that a woman had fallen off the balcony of a house in the Tughlakabad Extension area.

On reaching the location, the investigating officer (IO) learnt that the injured woman, identified as Muskan alias Sabbo, had already been taken to the hospital.

When a police team reached the Mazidiya Hospital, it found that the woman was being treated for head injuries.

“Preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman fell from the balcony of their flat on the third floor. There are bloodstains in the house. The FSL team from Rohini has been summoned to collect evidence,” the DCP said.

“The husband of the injured woman, who was hiding in the building, has been apprehended by the police just when he was attempting to escape,” the officer said.

He had bloodstains on his clothes, and his hand was also bleeding profusely.

Wasim told the police that he had married Muskan about 20 days ago and they had been living in the flat since their wedding. At around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a quarrel ensued between them, following which he assaulted his wife with a ceramic pot and pan (kadahi),” the DCP said.

Wasim said that as she defended tried to defend herself, he also sustained injuries.

“In a bid to escape, she ran to the balcony and fell,” the DCP said.

A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The exact cause of the fall is being ascertained,” the officer said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor