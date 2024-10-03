Next COVID-19 Like Pandemic Ahead? What NITI Aayog Report Suggests

The coronavirus pandemic is regarded as the most significant global health crisis in a century, leaving an indelible mark on those who experienced it. Four years on, the memories of that tumultuous time remain vivid for many, particularly for those who lost loved ones. The scars of the pandemic are still apparent. In this context, the NITI Commission has released a report announcing the establishment of a dedicated organization aimed at managing health emergencies and epidemics.

The established organization is named "Pandemic Preparedness and Emergency Response" (PPER). Additionally, the Public Health Emergency Management Act (PHEMA) has been enacted to facilitate an efficient response within 100 days of a pandemic outbreak. A four-member committee has been formed to strategize for future pandemics and enhance emergency response in the aftermath of COVID-19.

According to the report, the initial 100 days of a pandemic are vital for effective management. It states the need for preparedness with strategies and countermeasures during this critical period. The proposed recommendations fall under the new Pandemic Preparedness and Emergency Response (PPER) Framework, which aims to establish a comprehensive roadmap and action plan for addressing public health emergencies and ensuring a prompt response within the first 100 days.

The report advocates for the establishment of a separate law, the PHEMA, to facilitate a comprehensive approach to health management, prevention, control, and disaster response, ensuring effective implementation at both national and state levels. It notes that PHEMA can address a wide range of issues beyond pandemics, including non-communicable diseases, disasters, and bio-terrorism. Additionally, the report emphasizes the importance of being prepared with strategies and countermeasures for various health challenges.