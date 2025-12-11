NFR secures FSSAI’s ‘Eat Right Station’ status for 6 stations in Bengal

Guwahati, Dec 11 Six stations under the Alipurduar (APDJ) Division of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) situated in West Bengal have received the prestigious Eat Right Station certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), officials said on Thursday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that this recognition reflects the division’s ongoing commitment to ensuring safe, hygienic and high-quality food services for passengers across its network.

The certification has been granted for a period of two years, from December 4, 2025, to December 3, 2027.

Sharma said that it was awarded after these stations successfully met the stringent guidelines and standards prescribed by FSSAI under the ‘Eat Right India’ initiative. The assessment covered food handling practices, hygiene standards, waste management systems and overall cleanliness of station premises.

According to the CPRO, the stations that have earned the Eat Right station status are Jalpaiguri Road, Binnaguri and Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district, Falakata in Alipuduar district, Dinhata and New Coochbehar in Coochbehar district.

Each of these stations demonstrated significant improvements in food safety compliance, infrastructure readiness, monitoring systems and training provided to catering and commercial staff to maintain high standards, he said.

Sharma said that this recognition will greatly benefit people in these areas of West Bengal by ensuring access to safer and more hygienic food options at railway stations, thereby reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses.

The certification further encourages local vendors to adopt improved practices, boosting their business prospects while raising public awareness about healthy eating habits.

Overall, these Eat Right Stations contribute to strengthening public health and promoting a positive image for the districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar.

Northeast Frontier Railway continues to prioritise passenger welfare through enhanced amenities and better service delivery.

Achievements such as these highlight NFR’s dedication to fostering a clean, healthy and passenger-friendly environment across its stations in alignment with national goals for improved food safety and public health, the official said.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) operates in the Northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of North Bihar.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor