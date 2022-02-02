NGT asks panel to check illegal RO plant in Delhi's Chanakyapuri

New Delhi, Feb 2 The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered a four-member joint committee, led by Delhi Jal Board Chairman and District Magistrate to look into a complaint on the operating of an illegal Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant which is extracting lakhs of liters of groundwater at Chanakyapuri area in the national capital.

The bench of Justice Brijesh Sethi directed the joint committee also comprising members from Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and State Ground Water Authority to meet within one month and undertake a site visit and look into the grievance.

It was also directed by the green court that the panel may submit a factual and action taken report within three months before the Registrar General, NGT, Delhi.

The application is disposed of accordingly, stated the NGT order dated January 31.

According to the complainant Ganesh Prasad, one Ashish was operating the unauthorised RO plant at K-9, 25 Feet Road, Part II, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi exploiting the groundwater causing damage to the environment.

