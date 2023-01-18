NIA arrests Mohammed Sadik who was working as 'reporter' for PFI

New Delhi, Jan 18 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said it has conducted searches at a location in Kerala's Kollam district in connection with a terror related case pertaining to the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), and arrested one of the members who was working as a 'reporter' for it.

The arrested individual has been identified as Mohammed Sadik.

The case pertains to the activities of PFI, its office bearers, members and affiliates in Kerala, for conspiring to indulge in unlawful activities, by creating enmity between members of different religions and groups, encouraging vulnerable youth to join terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Islamic State and Al-Qaeda and the conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in India.

The case was suo-motu registered by the NIA Kochi on September 9, 2022.

"Investigation has revealed that the PFI had assigned the job of a 'reporter' to the accused, Mohammed Sadik. A 'reporter' in the PFI system collects details about leaders of other communities for possible targetting by 'Hit Squads' of the PFI," said the official.

During the searches, digital devices and several incriminating documents have been seized from the house of the accused.

