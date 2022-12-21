NIA conducts multiple searches in gangster cases, recovers weapons

New Delhi, Dec 21 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at several locations in Sirsa, Haryana to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and weapons suppliers based in India and abroad.

A few of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are carrying out such terror and criminal activities were identified and booked in two separate cases registered by the NIA in August.

"This was the fourth round of searches as part of the NIA crackdown on top gangsters and their weapons suppliers based in Haryana and Punjab. The investigation is against organised criminal syndicates and networks who have links with terror outfits and networks," said the official.

The NIA and the Haryana police conducted joint searches during the intervening night of December 20 and 21 at the premises belonging to Chhotu Bhaat of Chautala village in Sirsa in Haryana and Jagga Sarpanch of Takhatmal village, also in Sirsa.

During the searches, four illicit weapons, one rifle, one gun, 2 pistols, over 100 ammunition of different calibres, a number of blank and fired cartridges and sharp edged weapons were seized.

"The present searches were aimed at dismantling the illegal arms support infrastructure, apart from the hideouts of absconders of Bambiha led terror-criminal syndicate. They were taking advantage of the border location of their hideout with Punjab. Further investigations will continue to dismantle such terror networks as well as their funding and support infrastructure," the official said.

The NIA has learnt that such criminal acts were not isolated local incidents but there was a deep rooted conspiracy amongst terrorists, gangsters and drug smuggling cartels, weapon suppliers, who were operating from both within and outside the country.

