NIA conducts raids at 14 places in Bihar, Jharkhand in Naxal conspiracy case

New Delhi [India], May 2 : In a major crackdown on overground workers, supporters and associates of Naxals, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at 14 locations across Jharkhand and Bihar in a conspiracy to expand, revive and propagate the ideology of the banned terrorist orgsation.

The searches at eight locations in Jharkhand covered the Ranchi office of Visthapan Virodhi Jan Vikash Andolan ( VVJVA) and the houses of the associates and supporters of Naxals in Bokaro, Dhanbad, Ramgarh and Giridih districts. In Bihar, the searches were conducted at six locations in Khagaria, Gaya and Aurangabad districts.

All the suspects whose houses were searched have links with Politburo and Central Committee members of Naxals, said the agency.

Incriminating documents relating to the activities of the banned outfit, along with several mobile phones, DVD discs, documents related to Majdoor Sangathan Samiti ( MSS ) and VVJVA, as well as bank account details, were seized during the searches.

The NIA registered the case on April 25 last year under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the Politburo and Central Committee members of Naxals, for hatching a conspiracy to spread the orgsation's ideology in these two states, as well as other Indian states, including Chhattisgarh.

"These members had also been liaising with their incarcerated Naxal cadres and overground workers to further their objectives," said the NIA.

Those named in the FIR were Misir Besra, Vivek, Anal Da, Pramod Mishra, Nambala Keshava Rao, Muppal Laxamna Rao, Mallojula Venugopal, Katakam Sudershan, Gajrala Ravi, Modem Balakrishnan, Sabyasachi Goswamy and Prashant Bose and others.

"Further investigations to unravel the hidden links in the conspiracy are ongoing," added the NIA.

