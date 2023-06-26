NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 26 : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror-related case registered by the agency last year, officials said.

NIA is a specialised law enforcement organisation that fights terrorism. Under a signed decree from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the agency has the authority to handle the investigation of terrorism-related offences across states without the need for special consent from states.

Earlier in May this year, the NIA carried out searches at three locations in Kashmir Valley in connection with the terror conspiracy case and seized incriminating literature and several digital devices.

The searches were conducted at the residential premises of sympathizers and cadres, hybrid terrorists and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several proscribed Pakistan-backed terror outfits, such as Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda.

The day-long raids and searches were conducted at locations in Srinagar and Budgam districts as part of the ongoing NIA investigations into the activities of the recently formed terrorist groups, including The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFJK), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers and PAFF (People's Anti-Fasist Front).

A total of 51 locations were searched in connection with the terror conspiracy case, which was registered suo moto by the NIA on June 21 last year, said the anti-terror agency.

The case relates to the hatching of a conspiracy, both physical and in cyberspace, and plans by the proscribed terrorist organisations to unleash violent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and small arms.

As per NIA investigation, cadres and workers of the newly formed organisations have been found to be involved in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs and magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances and arms and ammunition. They are spreading activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in Jammu and Kashmir.

Investigations have further revealed that Pak-based operatives are using drones to deliver arms and ammunition, explosives, and narcotics to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir valley.

"These operatives are using social media to connect with the cadres and workers in India," NIA said.

