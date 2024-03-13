NIA Detains Suspect in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Bomb Blast Case
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 13, 2024 11:19 AM2024-03-13T11:19:42+5:302024-03-13T11:21:09+5:30
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) reportedly apprehended a suspect linked to the Bengaluru café blast on Wednesday. The individual, identified as Sabbir, was reportedly detained in Ballari, Karnataka, according to television reports.
A bomb explosion at the popular eatery, Rameswaram Cafe, in Bengaluru resulted in nine injuries, triggering a comprehensive investigation. Initial suspicions of a gas leak were dispelled, revealing a potential improvised explosive device (IED) inside a bag at the eatery as the likely cause. Both the NIA and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) are actively engaged in the investigation, with local NIA officials on-site.
