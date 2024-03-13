NIA Detains Suspect in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Bomb Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) reportedly apprehended a suspect linked to the Bengaluru café blast on Wednesday. The individual, identified as Sabbir, was reportedly detained in Ballari, Karnataka, according to television reports.

A bomb explosion at the popular eatery, Rameswaram Cafe, in Bengaluru resulted in nine injuries, triggering a comprehensive investigation. Initial suspicions of a gas leak were dispelled, revealing a potential improvised explosive device (IED) inside a bag at the eatery as the likely cause. Both the NIA and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) are actively engaged in the investigation, with local NIA officials on-site.